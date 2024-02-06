Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 6.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.64. 96,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 436,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Autohome Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

About Autohome

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

