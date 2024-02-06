Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 6.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.64. 96,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 436,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.
The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.
Autohome Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
