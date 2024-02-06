Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $34.18 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.18 or 0.00079197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and $368.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,471,619 coins and its circulating supply is 367,438,709 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

