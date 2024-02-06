Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.