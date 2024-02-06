Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
