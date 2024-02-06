Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.60.

Shares of BDGI stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and have sold 58,400 shares valued at $2,344,375. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

