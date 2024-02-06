Banco Bradesco (BBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.5 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.20 price target on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bradesco

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.