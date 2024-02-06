Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Analysts

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $296.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 118,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

