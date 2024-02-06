Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 280 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.