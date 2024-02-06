Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Get Our Latest Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.