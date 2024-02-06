Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 278.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

