Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after acquiring an additional 433,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,809,000 after acquiring an additional 107,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

RSG opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.44 and a 12 month high of $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

