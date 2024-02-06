Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,173 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

