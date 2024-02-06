Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

NYSE:PHM opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

