Barclays Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $53.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. 688,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,184. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

