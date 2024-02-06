Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE PDS opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Precision Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.