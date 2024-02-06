Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.17.

TSE ABX traded down C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Insiders purchased a total of 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

