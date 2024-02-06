BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Citigroup dropped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.80. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $272.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in BeiGene by 1,346.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

