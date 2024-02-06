BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 2.6%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.76 and last traded at $56.08. 359,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,215,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,316,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

