Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Position Decreased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems makes up about 2.2% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 153,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

