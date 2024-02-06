Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on SThree (LON:STEM)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

SThree Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of STEM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 429 ($5.38). The company had a trading volume of 499,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £570.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 492 ($6.17).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

