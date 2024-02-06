Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on SThree (LON:STEM)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.
SThree Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of STEM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 429 ($5.38). The company had a trading volume of 499,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £570.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 492 ($6.17).
SThree Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SThree
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.