Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY24 guidance at $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $7.35-$7.85 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 513,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,354 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.