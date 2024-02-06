Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

