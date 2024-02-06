BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.16.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $112.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

