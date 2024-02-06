Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 195.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $43.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $4,396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 120.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.