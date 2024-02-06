Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0839 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.64 million and $28,081.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00122396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00036667 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

