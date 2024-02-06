BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $183,827.11 and approximately $198.83 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016053 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,121.42 or 0.99926297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00200112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000781 USD and is down -24.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $502.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

