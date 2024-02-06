BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Trimmed by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after buying an additional 826,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,179,000 after buying an additional 508,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. 395,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,309. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

