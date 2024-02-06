BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $785.73 Average PT from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $785.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $783.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $784.84 and a 200-day moving average of $714.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,324 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

