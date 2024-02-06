Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 182,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,352,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BLND shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLND

Blend Labs Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.