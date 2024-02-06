Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CL King began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

