Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
