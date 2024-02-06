Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,773 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 14.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 142,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

