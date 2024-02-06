Blue Square Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 120,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 365,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

