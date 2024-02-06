Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. 1,252,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,136. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

