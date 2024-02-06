Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $178.64. 213,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.57 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

