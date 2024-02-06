Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,475. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

