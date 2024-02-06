Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of TD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 469,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
