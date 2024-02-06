Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 469,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.