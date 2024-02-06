Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $615.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.37 and its 200 day moving average is $534.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $622.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

