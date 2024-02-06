Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,553 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

