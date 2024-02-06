Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.05 and its 200 day moving average is $271.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.