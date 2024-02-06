Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,243.10 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,098.74 and a 200 day moving average of $955.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

