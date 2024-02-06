Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NU during the second quarter worth $82,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

