Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $357,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.