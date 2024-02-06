Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PWR opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.02.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

