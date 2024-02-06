Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $395,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,153.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.31.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

