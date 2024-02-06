Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

