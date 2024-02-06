Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

