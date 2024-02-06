Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNH Industrial Price Performance
Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNHI
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CNH Industrial
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.