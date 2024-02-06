Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

