Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

