Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 104,714 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 214,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 454.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 201,481 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

