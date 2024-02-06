BMO Capital Markets Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$11.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDI. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

About Black Diamond Group

TSE BDI opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$554.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.58. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.30.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

